UT Medical Center pastoral care staff help those in hospitals

The University of Tennessee Medical Center has turned to its pastoral care department to help anyone in the hospital in need of spiritual guidance.

"All of us in the medical field and in the medical center here have trained for this for a long time and we're doing what we're called to do. And that goes for all those who work here," said Steve Sexton, Director of the Pastoral Care Department at the hospital.

Sexton said with families unable to visit patients, staff answers phone calls and share inspirational videos on social media.

"There has been an uptick in the intensity of the visits. Because obviously with family members not being able to be here with their loved ones," explained Sexton, "We can go by and visit those rooms, pray with those folk and be an advocate for the family member."

Sexton's team has become even more visible, visiting all areas of the hospital and helping with stress management.

"We are certainly an interfaith department. And our goal is to meet the needs of the patient or the family or the team member, meet their spiritual needs where they are," said Sexton.

He brings all walks of life together in spirit.

"People of different faiths, we have the same goal, just to care for and serve others," said Sexton.

The hospital has a chaplain available 24/7.

