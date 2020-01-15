UT Medical reports three flu deaths this season

The University of Tennessee Medical Center has reported a total of three flu deaths this season. The number of flu cases are higher this year compared to last years cases through January, officials said.

Several East Tennessee schools have decided to close due to illness this week. Click here for a full list of closings.

UT Medical released the following statistics on the 2019-2020 flu season:

June 2019:

Flu A - 0

Flu B - 1

July 2019:

Flu A - 1

Flu B - 1

August 2019:

Flu A - 0

Flu B - 0

September 2019:

Flu A - 2

Flu B - 0

October 2019:

Flu A - 3

Flu B - 2

November 2019:

Flu A - 11

Flu B - 2

December 2019:

Flu A - 57

Flu B - 16

January through 1/14:

Flu A: 32

Flu B: 12

Total:

Flu A - 106

Flu B - 33

To learn more about the flu, including how to prevent it, go here.

