UT Medical Center temporarily banning visitors

The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Friday night that starting March 21, they would no longer allow visitors due to COVID-19.

"We apologize, but for the safety of our patients and team members, visitors are no longer allowed in the hospital," the hospital wrote.

There are a few exceptions:

Visiting a loved one for end-of-life care

A visitor vital to the care of the patient (unique communication needs, language barriers)

Patients coming for surgery or testing may have one caregiver accompany them.

Women giving birth may have one birthing partner, doula or caregiver.

Babies in the NICU may have one visiting parent.

Visitor access into the main hospital is now limited to four entrances. These entrances are located at:

Boling Pavilion (located off of Flag Circle) – Open 24/7

Hallway from Emergency Department into the hospital – Open 24/7

Main Heart Hospital (located off of Fountain Circle) – Open Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Hallway from Medical Office Building C crossover and Medical Office Buildings A and F – Open Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

At check-in, visitors will be asked about:

Their travel history

If they are experiencing any symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms)

Their relationship to the patient.

The hospital said, in addition to the previously mentioned restrictions, visitors to the Cancer Institute must follow more restrictions:

Visitors are limited to one person per patient

That visitor must live in the same home as the patient or be critical to that patient’s health care support

No one under 16 allowed

