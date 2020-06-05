UT Paleontologist discovers cannibalizing dinosaurs

Way before the "Jurassic Park" movies, dinosaurs were at the top of the food chain and they had to eat. Turns out, they were pretty hungry. You’ve heard of a dog-eat-dog world, but this is something else…

A University of Tennessee scientist has made national news by discovering cannibal dinos.

"We were finding bite marks across the entire skeleton," said Dr. Stephanie Drumheller.

Dr. Drumheller dated these hungry dinosaurs back to 152 million years ago – to modern-day Colorado.

"We’re pretty certain that we do have evidence for cannibalism between allosaurs," said Dr. Drumheller.

Dr. Drumheller said there’s evidence that the look-alike T-Rex was also chomping down on fellow T-Rex.

"We have been joking that it would have really stunk," said Dr. Drumheller. "Because some of these dead dinosaurs were really, really big."

Fossil hunters often wanted the big stuff, she thinks they may have left evidence behind.

"Everybody was trying to find the biggest animal, the coolest one, the one with the weirdest horns," said Dr. Drumheller.

That means cannibalism may have been a lot more common than paleontologists once thought.

"If you’re eating toes, you were probably late to the buffet," she said.

The toes, that was scavengers. Dr.Drumheller hopes the way scientists collect fossils will change with the times' and whether it was a famine or the dry season.

"We’re finding more of these marks because we’re bringing the ugly stuff back to the lab, not just the pretty stuff," she said.

