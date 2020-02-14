UT Softball continues play in Mexico

Tennessee continues play Friday night in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Utah at 7 p.m. and then No. 6 Texas at 9:30 p.m.

The 12th ranked Lady Vols had some fun in the sun to close a doubleheader opening day in Puerto Vallarta with a hard-fought 6-4 victory over a persistent Colorado State team that kept the pressure on UT until the final ground out.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the second, the margin carried the Lady Vols (4-1) through 2.5 innings until the Rams (4-2) tied it up on a homer and a couple of fielding errors.

UT stretched its lead again on scores from Amanda Ayala (2-for-2) on a muffed throw and from Jenna Holcomb on a failed pick off in the sixth. Ayala and Chelsea Seggern (2-for-3) knocked through back-to-back RBI singles to bring in a pair of necessary insurance runs in the top of the seventh as the Rams looked to make a last push with a 6-2 deficit.

With two outs left in the bottom of the seventh, CSU blasted a two RBI double to come within two, with a runner on and the tying run at the plate. UT was able to maintain and get the final out in its fifth hour of competition after beginning the day with an exhibition game against the Mexico Olympic Team, a game the Lady Vols lost, 2-0.