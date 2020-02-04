UT Softball unveils season TV schedule

The 11th ranked Tennessee softball team will have 12 games will be broadcast on different linear networks during the 2020 regular season, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.

Six of the Lady Vols outings will appear on the SEC Network, while the remaining six will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. All SEC matchups and UT home games not televised will be live streamed via SEC Network+ digital platform available on the WatchESPN app.

UT hosts North Carolina on March 10 which will be televised on ESPNU at 8 p.m. (ET), while ESPN will carry game 2 of the Tennessee-Florida series in Knoxville at 8 p.m. on April 4 and the Lady Vols’ series opener with South Carolina on April 11 at 1 p.m. The remainder of the Lady Vols-Gamecock series on April will show on the SEC Network on April 12 at 3 p.m. and April 13 at 7 p.m.

ESPN2 will broadcast the Lady Vols exhibition game against Team USA at Sherri Parker Lee, a part of the Red, White and Blue’s “Stand Beside Her Tour” on April 8 at 7 p.m. The network will also televise games 2 and 3 of the Tennessee-LSU series in Baton Rouge, La., on April 18 at 4 p.m. and April 19 at 3 p.m., respectively.

The Lady Vols SEC home opener against Alabama on March 20 will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. as well as game 2 on March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Game 1 of the UT-Ole Miss series on April 24 will also be broadcast on the conference network at 6 p.m., while the Lady Vols season finale at Arkansas on May 3 at 1 p.m. will be part of the SEC Network’s Bases Loaded programming, a live compilation of six games taking place that day across the southeast.

All dates and times are subject to change and will be updated throughout the season.