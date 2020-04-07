UT, TVA sign agreement on advance nuclear reactor demonstration

The University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority signed an agreement to develop a new generation of cost-effective, advanced nuclear reactors.

The reactors will be developed at TVA's 935-acre Clinch River Nuclear Site in Roane County.

“UT offers unique capabilities supporting TVA’s mission for innovation in nuclear power,” TVA President & CEO Jeff Lyash said. “This partnership allows us to better explore new nuclear technologies through UT’s advanced modeling and simulation tools as we continue to pursue a clean energy future.”

The partnership also provides a unique opportunity to engage with students and prepare the nuclear workforce of the future.

“Established in 1957, our department is the oldest and one of the most prestigious in the country,” said UT Engineering Department Head Wes Hines. “This strategic partnership with TVA to build highly efficient advanced reactors will help us pave the way for a clean, reliable energy future.”

TVA signed a similar agreement with Oak Ridge National Laboratory in February 2020 to explore advanced reactor designs as a next-generation nuclear technology with potential for improved safety and increased flexibility. TVA is the only utility in the nation with an approved early site permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to potentially build SMRs.

