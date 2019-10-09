Everything you should know about Saturday's game

The University of Tennessee will welcome fans and visitors to Neyland Stadium Saturday for the Vols game against Mississippi State University on Oct. 12.

The Vols are set to kickoff against Mississippi State at noon. Gates will open at 10 a.m.

The first 2,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free t-shirt. The shirts will be passed out at Gate 4 and Gate 23.

Handlers for UT's mascot Smokey will be recognized during the second time out of the first quarter. Members of Tennessee's 1989 SEC Championship season will be recognized after the first quarter to mark the 30 year anniversary.

Tennessee athletes who won SEC or MCAA championships in track or swimming and diving will be honored during the second timeout of the second quarter.

Gameday festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Toyota Volunteer Village. Pregame festivities will be available in the Humanities Plaza until 11:30 a.m. The Vol Walk will start at 9:45 a.m.

Fans are advised that artificial noisemakers are banned in Neyland and will be confiscated at the gates.

Before the game ride-sharing drop-offs are only allowed in front of the College of Nursing Building. During and after the game fans can only be picked up at Ayres Hall. All electric scooters will be disabled and removed before the game. Scooters are prohibited on campus on game days.

Fans are required to follow the clear bag policy and bring only one clear plastic bag no larger than 12x6x12 inches or a one-gallon clear resealable bag. People can also bring a small clutch that is no larger than 4.5x6.5 inches. Clear empty water bottles are also allowed into the stadium and free water will be available from large tanks in the concourse areas.

The game will air on the SEC Network at 12 p.m.

