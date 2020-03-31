UT a college football playoff bet as Pruitt and Vols adjust to virtual football

Providing there is a college football season, SportsBetting.ag has posted odds for which teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff and the Vols are listed among the qualifiers.

Tennessee joins Florida State, Oklahoma State, and Utah as teams with +1400 odds. National champion runner-up Clemson is considered to have the best odds at -200 followed by Ohio State at -150, Alabama at -125, future Vol opponent Oklahoma at +125, Georgia at +150 and defending national champ LSU at +200.

Clemson is the odds on favorite to win it all with +275 odds, while Tennessee is a bit further down the list at +5000 odds to capture next season's CFP title.

That's the furthest thing right now from the mind of head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who'll be entering his third season at top Vol. Right now the head coach is more interested in making sure his players are safe in their homes and attending online classes.

This is also the first week SEC coaches are allowed to interact with their players via video conference. Regarding that coach Pruitt told Laura Rutledge of the SEC Network, "Our players are really looking forward to it because most of them are shut in at home and it gives them an opportunity to do something else. It's long days when you're sitting in the house for some of these guys, it's not the world that they know so it gives them an opportunity to access and continue to try and develop the mental aspect of the game. It's interesting all over the country, whether it's recruits, college players or the professional ranks trying to continue a way to try and work out and develop as a player."

