UT adjusts fall schedule due to COVID-19

The University of Tennessee announced changes to its fall schedule as the university prepares to welcome back students in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from UT, classes begin August 10, and classes will be held on Labor Day and on what would have been fall break.

"These changes will allow you to leave campus for the semester after classes end on Tuesday, November 24," the school said.

Final exams will be held online after the Thanksgiving break. UT said it was too soon to know how the virus would impact commencement ceremonies.

UT said they were "evaluating the fall 2020 fee structure in light of these changes and will provide updates as soon as they are available."

