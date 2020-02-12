UT allows beer sales during baseball games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

The University of Tennessee announced beer will now be sold at the Vols baseball games in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols will open the season with a three-game home series against Western Illinois this weekend. Tickets are available online. The game begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

In 2019, UT implemented beer sales at home football, soccer, volleyball and basketball games.

Beer sales in Lindsey Nelson Stadium will end each game at the middle of the seventh inning.

Within the stadium, beer will be sold along the first-baseline on the plaza and the members-only MVP Room premium area. The MVP Room now features new countertops, graphics and televisions.

Beer sales at Lindsey Nelson Stadium will keep with the established protocol at other UT athletic events:

- A maximum of two alcoholic drinks can be purchased per transaction.

- Each alcoholic beverage must be poured into a clear cup upon purchase.

- Alcohol will not be allowed to leave the stadium. Personnel at the gates will ensure that all cups containing alcohol are poured out and empty as fans leave the stadium.

- Everyone will be required to produce a valid photo ID each time a drink is purchased.

- Individuals consuming alcohol must be able to produce a valid photo ID at all times.

- Fans will be ejected from the venue and subject to prosecution if they pass alcohol to a minor, attempt to use a fake ID, or are intoxicated.

UT announced fans will notice new and improved food options offered by food trucks located along the third-baseline.

Groups interested in hosting gatherings in the outfield porch or third-base line patio areas now have the option of adding heaters to their reservation for games in February and March.

UT also announced the stadium's safety netting now extends farther down the first and third-baselines in an effort to keep fans safe from foul balls.

