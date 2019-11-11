UT aims to raise $2.25 million during Big Orange Give

UT plans to raise $2.25 million in only 24 hours with the support of all Tennessee Vols, during Big Orange Give.

The University of Tennessee's annual day of giving is Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The Big Orange Give has been a tradition since 2013. On this day each year, people give contributions that have made an impact in areas all across campus.

The donations go towards student scholarships, key research, support for faculty and improvements to living and learning environments.

Donors can also designate their gifts to any specific area of campus, student-led organization or cultural and learning centers.

“Thanks to UT’s generous donors, Big Orange Give has been very successful in past years, which is why we’ve set an even more ambitious goal this year,” said Lauren Herbstritt, director of advancement for annual giving. “We have several dollar-for-dollar matches in place this year, too. Gifts made during Big Orange Give could be matched up to $225, making an even bigger impact to the area of campus the donor chooses to support.”

If the Volunteer family raises $1.25 million, the Regal Foundation and Richard and Mary Antonucci will donate the remaining $1 million to Tennessee Pledge scholarships, bringing the total to $2.25 million.

Throughout this week students will have opportunities to participate in special events across campus including the Big Orange Give Class Cab, a "Donors are the Key to Success" game and a live thermometer to track the campaign's progress. Seniors will be encouraged to donate through Senior Impact. The Senior Impact donation reflects their graduation year -- $20.19 for fall graduates and $20.20 for spring.

The goal of $2.25 million has significance since UT is celebrating its 225th anniversary.

