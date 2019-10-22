UT announces proposed sale of Eugenia Williams Property

The University of Tennessee announced the proposed sale of the Eugenia Williams house to the Aslan Foundation Tuesday afternoon.

The sale is pending approval by the State Building Commission Executive Subcommittee on Oct. 31.

“The Aslan Foundation’s purchase of the Eugenia Williams House from the University of Tennessee aligns with the foundation’s mission of preserving beauty, advancing livability and supporting cultural assets in the Knoxville area,” Andrea Bailey, executive director of the Aslan Foundation said.

In June the university filed a cy pres court action to allow the sale of the property. UT worked with the State of Tennessee Real Estate Asset Management office to solicit sealed bids for the purchase of the home.

The Aslan Foundation made the largest bid at $4.025 million for the property with plans to preserve the house and retain the natural beauty of the property.

“We are excited to have a buyer that will not only preserve but restore the home and property,” Interim UT President Randy Boyd said.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to establish the UT Knoxville Promise Dr. David Hitt Williams Endowment. UT Promise is a scholarship program that will guarantee free tuition and fees for students with a family household income under $50,000 after another financial aid is received. The program will be available to its first class in the fall of 2020. The scholarship program will also include students who were previously enrolled in college when the program begins in 2020.

Knox Heritage said they are pleased that the Aslan Foundation will take over the ownership of the Eugenia Williams House.

"The University of Tennessee should be applauded for developing an effective solution that will honor Dr. Williams’ legacy through a scholarship program while protecting his daughter’s iconic home," Knox Heritage released in a statement.

Knox Heritage will hold a preservation of easement on the Eugenia Williams house that will continue to protect the structure from demolition and inappropriate alterations.

