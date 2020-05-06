UT announces virtual commencement celebrations for Class of 2020

The University of Tennessee announced they will be hosting virtual celebrations for the Class of 2020.

The celebrations begin Thursday, May 7 and continue through Saturday, May 9. Each college will have its own separate celebration.

The university said, "Even though we can’t be together for commencement exercises right now, our Volunteer spirit unites us from across the country and around the world. Know that your Volunteer family is cheering for you today and every day. We are proud of your accomplishments. But we’re even more proud that you will represent the University of Tennessee for the rest of your life. Thank you for your choosing UT and for spending these years with us. We hope you will come home to Rocky Top often and keep us up to date about you and your successes. Congratulations, and GO VOLS!

Go here to join your college for your celebration. A schedule of celebration times is below.

Celebration schedule

Thursday, May 7

9 a.m. College of Architecture and Design

12:30 p.m. College of Nursing

3:30 p.m. Haslam College of Business

7 p.m. Graduate Hooding

Friday, May 8

8:30 a.m. College of Communication and Information

12 p.m. College of Law

3:30 p.m. Herbert College of Agriculture

7:30 p.m. College of Social Work

Saturday, May 9

9 a.m. College of Arts and Sciences

1:30 p.m. Tickle College of Engineering

5 p.m. College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

