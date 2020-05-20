UT athletic teams set records in latest Academic Progress Rates

Multiple sports teams at the University of Tennessee posted record scores in the NCAA's annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) data Wednesday.

Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year.

Every semester, student-athletes on scholarship earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Data released for this multi-year cohort includes scores from the 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 academic years.

In the most recent report, 18 UT teams were scored. Nine teams earned a perfect scored for the 2018-19 year including men's basketball, men's cross country, women's cross country, men's golf, softball, women's swimming & diving, men's track & field, women's track & field and volleyball.

According to the data, 11 of Tennessee's 18 scored teams tied or increased their marks from last year. And 13 of UT's teams earned multi-year scores equal to or higher than the national average of all Division I programs in their respective sports.

Men's basketball posted its highest multi-year APR in program history with a 974. That is a nine-point improvement from last year's data and a 15-point surge over the last two years.

"Our student-athletes continue to take care of business in the classroom, and these numbers reflect that commitment to excellence," UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "This is the result of extraordinary effort and discipline on behalf of our student-athletes, as well as the dedication and hard work of our outstanding support staff and coaches.

