UT baseball holding free clinic to benefit Middle Tennessee tornado victims

The University of Tennessee baseball team will hold a free kid's clinic to help benefit those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

More than 20 people were killed after an early-morning tornado struck Middle Tennessee on March 3.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. UT players and coaches will provide instruction and sign autographs for those in attendance.

The clinic is open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. During the clinic, the team will have ticket giveaways and the chance to win Tennessee baseball gear.

Those who plan to attend are asked to park in the G16 garage located on the corner of Volunteer Blvd. and Pat Head Summitt Street.

