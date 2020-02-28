UT baseball stays unbeaten, opens series with win over George Washington

Tennessee's offense struggled early on, but came alive late as the Vols pulled away for a 7-1 win over George Washington in Friday night's series opener at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

On the mound for the Vols in his third start of the season, sophomore right hander Chad Dallas went seven innings and struck out seven batters while allowing just one run, improving to 3-0 on the year.

Junior Sean Hunley pitched the final two innings for Tennessee (10-0), surrendering no hits and earning his third save of the season. Harrison Cohen started for George Washington (6-3) and received the loss after pitching 6.1 innings.

After six scoreless innings, Tennessee's offense came alive in a decisive seventh inning – led off by a Luc Lipcius solo home run to right-center field. Lipcius' homer sparked a three-run inning for the Vols that saw Drew Gilbert, Pete Derkay and Zach Daniels all get hits.

Gilbert scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run on an RBI groundout by Liam Speance, making a great read on the play. Christian Scott scored the final run of the inning after Alerick Soularie was hit bya pitch with the bases loaded.

After exiting the seventh with a 3-1 advantage, Tennessee extended its lead and put the game away in the eighth.

With two outs and the bases loaded, sophomore Trey Lipscomb blasted a grand slam to left field in his first at-bat of the contest. The grand slam marked the first home run of Lipscomb's career.

Making his first start of the season, Derkay was one of three Vols to record multiple hits on the night. The senior is now 9-for-13 (.692) at the plate this season. Soularie and Gilbert also had two hits apiece, while Gilbert scored twice for the Vols..

The Big Orange are back in action tomorrow at 3 p.m. (game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m.) for the second game of the series against George Washington. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Notable

Home Runs All Around

With Luc Lipcius and Trey Lipscomb's home runs on Friday, 12 different Tennessee players have now hit homers through the season's first 10 games. Only 10 different Vols homered all of last season. Just this week, six different players have hit their first long ball of the season (Derkay, Landon Gray, Soularie, Evan Russell, Lipcius, Lipscomb).

Offense Alive Through 10

With Friday's seven-run performance, Tennessee has scored 108 runs so far this season. That marks the most runs during the first 10 games of the season by a Tennessee team since 2004.

That Was Grand!

Lipscomb's grand slam in the eighth inning was the first for the Vols this season and the team's first since Connor Pavolony hit one in a 10-3 victory over UNC Wilmington in last year's NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on June 1.