UT basketball transfer Uros Plavsic denied immediate eligibility

After months of waiting, Arizona State transfer Uroš Plavšić will have to wait even longer before he can officially play for the Vols.

The NCAA has denied the immediate eligibility waiver for the 7-foot-transfer.

Tennessee Athletic Director announced the decision in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

"Uroš Plavšić was denied clearance to compete with our men's basketball program this season, and our appeal of that decision also was denied. We are extremely disappointed – quite frankly, stunned – in this outcome, and feel strongly that very compelling facts support clearance for immediate eligibility," Fulmer said.

"We are at a loss as to how this decision aligns with a mission of prioritizing the well-being of student-athletes, and we are struggling to provide an explanation to a deserving young man who stands to lose a year of eligibility. We will stand by Uroš and support him in every way possible as we exhaust all options in advocating for his competitive opportunity."

Tennessee initially submitted the waiver for immediate eligibility after signing Plavsic. He made the decision to transfer after coaching changes at Arizona State.

The Vols regular season begins Tuesday when they take on UNC Asheville at Thompson Boling Arena at 7 p.m.

