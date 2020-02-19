UT board recommends naming Randy Boyd UT president for five-year term

The UT Board Chair John Compton has recommended interim University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd be named president for a 5-year term.

During a board meeting on Wednesday, officials made the recommendation "based on positive feedback from Boyd's review process."

“Naming the president of the University of Tennessee System is one of our most important decisions that we will undertake as trustees, and I just want to make sure that we are as considerate and comprehensive as possible to all key stakeholders,” Compton said.

In 2018, Boyd took the interim position following the retirement of Joe DiPietro.

