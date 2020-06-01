'UT can be a beacon of light,' UT President comments on protests following George Floyd's death

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd issued a statement regarding the current state of the U.S. and the protests sparked by the deaths of black individuals recently killed by police.

Racism- a word that has divided our country and our world for decades," Boyd said. "As we’ve watched the nation’s events unfold in the recent wrongful death of George Floyd, our hearts are deeply grieved.

Boyd said people can use this time to learn from others, lead with love, act and advocate.

"At the University of Tennessee, we have the power to enact change," Boyd said. "We have a responsibility to do our part to recognize hate, condemn it wholeheartedly and work to eradicate racism once and for all."

Boyd said staff members on campus are developing, strengthening and building upon plans to better address diversity and inclusion on campus and in the community.

"My pledge to the more than 50,000 students on our campuses across the state, our 10,000 new graduates every year, and our more than 387,000 alumni around the world is that we will continue to faithfully act and persistently advocate for change," Boyd said.

To read Boyd's full statement, click here.

