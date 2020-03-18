UT cancels commencement ceremony

The University of Tennessee announced on Wednesday that it will not be holding a commencement ceremony in May for its graduating seniors.

The school said the decision was "difficult for our entire community." The university is hosting all of its classes online through the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UT said that they were working on a graduation ceremony for a later date.

"The Class of 2020 will be celebrated and their achievements will be recognized."

