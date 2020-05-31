UT coaches release statement in support of black student athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer and UT's 15 head coaches released a statement regarding current protests against police brutality.

"We hold our student-athletes to very high standards. With rare e rare exceptions, our young men and women meet those standards and represent themselves, their families, their teams and the University of Tennessee with excellence—academically, athletically and socially," the letter said.

The coaches said, right now UT student-athletes are hurting and trying to navigate sadness, confusion and rage.

"Our black student-athletes carry the added burden of fear and hopelessness—an old wound torn open again by the horrifying, auto-repeat playlist of viral violence in our country that seemingly will not cease," the coaches said.

The coaches called on Vol Nation to meet and expect a standard in their daily walks.

"Let us all refuse to accept or tolerate the unjust treatment of our black neighbors. Let us challenge those who attempt to justify, dismiss, ignore or explain away mistreatment of blacks or any other person of color. Let us meet this standard head-on, out loud and outside our homes. Demand action that leads to change. Demand PROGRESS. This is a basic, human principle that, among some, seems to have become as endangered as basic human rights for blacks in our communities."

UT coaches said one of the most impactful lessons sports teaches is the ability to fully accept and embrace people who are different.

"As coaches, we don't have all the answers to fix what's been broken for so long. But if total acceptance, understanding and empathy—regardless of human differences—can coexist on sports teams, those things should be able to coexist anywhere," the coaches said.

In the statement, the coaches said if people are going to support UT's black student athletes when they compete, they should "have the courage to support them and their families in their daily pursuit of peace, happiness and equity."

The following individuals contributed to the letter:

Phillip Fulmer, Director of Athletics

Beth Alford-Sullivan, Track & Field/Cross Country

Rick Barnes, Men's Basketball

Lisa Glenn, Rowing

Kellie Harper, Women's Basketball

Matt Kredich, Swimming & Diving

Alison Ojeda, Women's Tennis

Judi Pavon, Women's Golf

Brian Pensky, Soccer

Jeremy Pruitt, Football

Eve Rackham, Volleyball

Tony Vitello, Baseball

Brennan Webb, Men's Golf

Karen Weekly, Softball

Ralph Weekly, Softball

Chris Woodruff, Men's Tennis

