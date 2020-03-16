Online classes continue through UT's spring semester

The University of Tennessee announced students will not return to campus this semester.

Interim President Randy Boyd said all in-person classes will be moved online for the remainder of the term and alternative commencement ceremonies are being planned for all campuses statewide due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“In an effort to avoid further disruption for our students, faculty and staff, we will move instruction entirely online for the remainder of the spring semester,” Boyd said. “In addition, commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Each campus is looking at alternative commencement options at this time.”

Boyd said that each campus will be communicating with their students, faculty, and staff.

