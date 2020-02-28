UT exhibit explores the apocalypse through the years

Through the centuries, perspectives of the apocalypse have taken different forms.

Source: WVLT

The University of Tennessee's McClung Museum is now showcasing it through some incredible artifacts inspired by the Book of Revelation. The exhibit is called "Visions of the End."

Those with the museum say it's a unique perspective of how different eras of time viewed the end of the world--ranging from the Middle Ages to the Renasissance Period. It's not just from the Christian perspective, with views from the Jewish and Islamic faiths being displayed as well.

"The other concept of the exhibition is how different people in the Middle Ages and early Renaissance thought about their own salvation," Gregor Kalas, with the museum, said.

The exhibit goes through May 10 and is free.

