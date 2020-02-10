UT football staff loses two assistant coaches

According to to Volquest.com, veteran defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is no longer with the Tennessee football program.

Rocker’s contract with the Vols expired on January 31st and the defensive line coach is expected to join Will Muschamp's staff at South Carolina.

Coach Pruitt isn't wasting any time looking for Rocker's replacement. Austin Price of Volquest tells us Tennessee is targeting former Auburn standout and current Colorado defensive line coach, Jimmy Brumbaugh as a candidate to replace Rocker.

Brumbaugh coached in the SEc at Kentucky for three years from 2013-16. He was also at Syracuse and coached some talented pass rushers at both schools including Bud Dupree with the Wildcats and Chandler Jones with the Orange.

Austin says Brumbaugh understands quality defensive lineman having also worked with Mel Tucker at Colorado, who runs a similar type scheme as what Jeremy Pruitt runs at Tennessee.

The second coach to announce leaving Tennessee on Monday was linebackers coach Chris Rumph, who is leaving for the NFL, joining Bill O'Brien's staff with the Houston Texans.

Coaching at the next level has apparently been a goal for Rumph, who's been a college coach for a long time.

As for a possible replacement for Rumph, Austin Price tells us Shelton Felton, who was at Akron this past season, was a quality control coach under Jeremy Pruitt during his first year here at Tennessee.

He's a little older for a guy you consider to be an up and comer at the age of 39, but according to Austin, fits the mold of a hungry recruiter type assistant which is what coach Pruitt is looking for right now.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

