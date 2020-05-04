UT grad, Big Brother contestant Ovi Kabir announces run for Tenn. State House

A University of Tennessee graduate and former contestant on Big Brother announced he is running for Tennessee State House.

Ovi Kabir (D) announced his candidacy for the 15th district on Monday.

“In this time of public health crisis & pandemic, it’s time for Tennessee to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders,” Kabir said. “Knoxville needs compassionate leaders with integrity, and bold ideas who care about preparing Knoxville and Tennessee for a future that includes everyone.”

Kabir is an Oak Ridge native and was elected Student Body President during his time at UT.

“For the past 32 years, instead of preparing Knoxville for a future that includes pandemics, automation, globalization, and more, Knoxville’s State House representatives have instead focused on enriching themselves instead of the community around them,” Kabir said. “I’m running to talk about big ideas – from expanding Medicaid to raising the minimum wage to how we can fight homelessness as a city.”

District 15 covers the South Knoxville area and is currently represented by Rick Staples (D), whose name is also on the ballot.

Other contenders for the seat include:

- Sam McKenzie (D)

- Matthew Park (D)

- Troy B. Jones (I)

To register to vote and learn more about upcoming Knox County Elections, visit the official election website.

