UT journalism graduate speaks to President Trump at coronavirus press conference

A journalism graduate from the University of Tennessee got an opportunity to ask President Donald Trump a question at Sunday's coronavirus press conference.

"Despite your differences with New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, he says that the city is going to run out of basic hospital supplies by April. How do you prevent New York City from becoming the next Italy?" asked Bev Banks.

Since graduating from UT, Banks now reports for E&E News and freleances for the Associated Press.

"I've been freelancing for the Associated Press at the White House since October 2019. While I have seen the president multiple times over the last six months through my reporting, I never dreamed I would have the opportunity to ask President Trump a question in the briefing room," said Banks. "At that moment, I mustered all the courage I had and asked an important question weighing on the minds of many Americans. The experience is nerve-racking but at the end of the day, you have to power through and ask questions that in times like these need answers. I am incredibly grateful for my education at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and Northwestern University which set the foundation for my journalism career. The lessons I learned as a Volunteer and Medillian about public service and a commitment to facts have stayed with me to this day. My experiences as a student journalist in Knoxville were invaluable. I treasure the memories I have of reporting on the Dogwood Arts Festival, protests on campus after the 2016 election and the Tennessee gasoline tax. As a graduate student at Northwestern, I returned to Knoxville for reporting on the 2018 midterm elections. Knoxville has been at the heart of my career from the very beginning. I also have an amazing family and fantastic friends who have always believed in me and supported me through thick and thin. They are the backbone of my success and one of the main reasons I am still a journalist."

Dr. Sam Swan, a journalism professor at UT said he's proud of Banks.

"I am very proud of Beverly and what she has accomplished since graduating from UT," he said.

