UT libraries in top 25 among US

The University of Tennessee libraries rank among the top 25 in the nation.

For the second year, UT libraries rank 23 among public research university libraries in the United States, according to a release from UT.

“We get excited about the more than two million visitors we see each year,” said Steve Smith, dean of libraries. “But the ARL rankings remind us of what our library users can do both in the libraries and beyond.”

