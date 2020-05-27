UT looks to hold commencement in fall

The University of Tennessee announced they would not be holding in-person commencement ceremonies in August, but would instead look to the possibility in the fall and spring of 2021.

In a letter to students, Chancellor Plowman said, "While we had hoped to celebrate with you in person this August, it has become clear that gathering together would not be in the interest of your health and safety as well as that of your family and the broader community. I know this is a disappointment, and it’s one that I share."

Plowman added that public health experts still recommend not holding mass gatherings, "and we do not expect this to change in the near future."

According to the letter, the university is considering hosting ceremonies in the fall of this year and in spring 2021.

