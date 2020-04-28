UT-themed masks could be coming to a face near you

As stores prepare to open in Knox County, many are taking extra steps to keep folks safe, and some are considering carrying new items.

HoundDogs on Kingston Pike is known for carrying all things UT from clothing to memorabilia. They are eager to open back up and to welcome back staff. While this usually is a slow time for them, they are taking precautions to keep customers and employees safe by stepping up cleaning efforts. They aren't too worried about overcrowding since May is normally their slowest month of the year.

Managing partner Jesse Thomason says they don’t see social distancing dying down anytime soon, so they’re considering the addition of Vol face masks to their current offerings. That way fans can show off their Tennessee pride, while staying safe.

"There’s a lot of my vendors that are offering Tennessee masks," Thomason said. "See what’s offered and what we can get in. I would be willing to bet within the next couple of weeks we will have some UT face masks in the store."

HoundDogs plans to open up May 1 with other Knox County stores.

