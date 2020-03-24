UT offering prorated refunds for some student fees

The University of Knoxville announced it is offering prorated fees for several student fees as classes have shifted from in-person to online due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

"With the transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester, the university will provide prorated refunds of several student fees for services that cannot be accommodated in other ways," the university said on Tuesday.

"Beginning the week of April 6, 2020, student accounts will be updated to reflect refunds—prorated for the period between March 23 to May 9, 2020—for the following: On-campus housing, Meal plans, Study abroad fees, Transportation fees and Parking permits," the university added.

