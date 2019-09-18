UT plans to install live-streaming camera aimed at the Rock

The University of Tennessee released a statement outlining actions they plan to take to stop hate speech from being painted on the rock in the future.

"Hate aimed at one Vol is aimed at all Vols," said Chancellor Donde Plowman in the letter. "We are committed to responding decisively and peacefully as a Volunteer community."

The letter included a list of actions the University plans to take:

"1: UTPD has increased patrols around the Rock and has reason to believe that the people responsible for writing hate speech on the Rock last week are not students or members of our campus community.

2: We are installing a live-streaming camera and will make the feed available for anyone to see as a symbol that our community is taking collective responsibility for the Rock. We are meeting on Thursday with a group of students who want to create a group, Students for the Rock, to expand our community of Volunteers and our collective accountability around communicating our values and replacing messages of hate with those of mattering and belonging.

3:The campus space rental policy has been revised to restrict rental to unaffiliated third parties. These changes will eliminate rentals to unaffiliated groups in Alumni Memorial, the Culinary Institute and Creamery (the former site of the Visitors Center), the Student Union, and academic buildings.

4: Our Mattering and Belonging initiative will include programs and special lectures on the cost of hate and the power of love. Those plans are underway."

The announcement comes after an anti-semitic slur was painted onto the campus icon.

