UT proposes a zero-percent tuition increase for upcoming year

Students, faculty and staff at the University of Tennessee received a message from Chancellor Donde Plowman's office explaining that they have proposed a plan to recommend a zero-percent tuition increase for the upcoming academic year.

This plan would be in place for all schools in the UT system across the state.

"This will be the second time in three years that the Knoxville campus has held tuition steady, and it will be the first time that all four campuses have a zero-percent increase in the same year," said Chancellor Plowman.

The proposal is expected to go in front of the campus advisory board in early May. A final decision should be made in June after being reviewed by the Board of Trustees.

