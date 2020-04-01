UT releases quarantine content for Tennessee fans

The University of Tennessee announced Big Orange fans have a one-stop hub for engaging UT content to entertain the entire family during days spent safely at home.

"Home With The Vols" offers a variety of on-demand content, from fact-filled "Pop-Up Rewind" videos to an interactive Junior Vols Activity Book.

The site will also feature various student-athlete features and at-home workout videos featuring the UT Sports Performance staff.

Fans also will find video of VFL legend Peyton Manning's "VFL Class Crash" from last week, along with encouraging messages from several Tennessee head coaches.

