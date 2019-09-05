UT responds after post of boy with makeshift Vol shirt goes viral

A Florida elementary school teacher didn't know the response she would get when she posted on September 4 to social media about one of her students, a Vol fan.

In little more than a day, Laura Snyder's post on Facebook got more than 2,000 comments and shares after she posted a picture of her young student's makeshift Vol shirt.

In the post, Snyder said, "Last week, my elementary school participated in college colors day. When I told my students about this day a week before, this particular child came to me and told me that he wanted to wear a University of Tennessee shirt, but he didn’t have one."

Snyder said her student was "SO EXCITED" to wear an orange shirt, and when the college colors day came, she said she was surprised that he made a makeshift UT label for the shirt made out of paper.

However, Snyder said some other students had bullied him over the sign, and "He was DEVASTATED." Snyder said she wanted to get him a UT shirt and asked her Facebook friends if anyone had any connections with UT.

Little did she know that her request would get such a big response! The post had been up less than two days when the University of Tennessee responded.

Jim Delaney, the UT Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Experience, told WVLT News that the post had been shared with them earlier on September 5.

"As a marketing and fan experience guy, I absolutely loved the creativity that he showed there. And it got back to us and to the football team and to campus here, to the Vol Shop. And so we've all collectively come together, and we are sending him what we call a Volunteer proud pack."

Delaney added, "I think he will go from making his own t-shirt to now being the envy of the school."

Snyder said she was thankful that her post received such a great response.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.