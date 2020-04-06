UT student launches free online workout program

A junior at the University of Tennessee launched a free online workout series designed for school-aged children.

Zach Slimp created Homework-Out to give families a no-cost, fitness-forward source of entertainment while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to provide parents a fun, creative way to promote healthy living and entertain children that are home from school,” Slimp said, the founder of Homework-Out. “I look forward to launching Homework-Out next week and know it will be a fantastic resource for families.”

On Monday, April 13, families can follow along with live workouts on Homework-Out's Facebook page at 4 p.m. daily. Each video will become available on the program's YouTube channel following the live stream.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

