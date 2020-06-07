UT investigating student after racially offensive social media post

A disturbing and graphic video is being shared on social media by a twitter handle @theattentionyoudeserve.

The post includes a video of a student at the University of Tennessee threatening black people and saying he is going to commit crimes against women.

Records show the student accused of being in the video is currently registered at UT.

WVLT reached out to the University and they sent us this statement regarding the incident on Sunday.

"The university is aware of a violent and disturbing racist video by a student. We have notified police and student conduct for immediate review. We condemn hate, racism and violence and will support our black students and make campus safe for them."

The person or persons behind the twitter account say in the profile they are fighting against racism and ask others to report incidents to them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.