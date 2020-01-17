UT student entrepreneurs selected for national pitch competition

Two startup businesses, started by students at the University of Tennessee, were named to the National Student Startup Madness (SSM) pitch competition.

Andy's Beekeeping, started by senior Andrew Swafford, was selected for the competition's semifinal round. As a semifinalist, Andy's Beekeeping will compete among 32 companies for the chance to present in the final round of the competition at South by Southwest Interactive in Austin, Texas, in March.

Andy's beekeeping provides all-natural honey and beeswax products. The company produces several types of honey along with a line of beeswax lip balms and salves in a variety of scents.

“It’s always nice to receive recognition for hard work,” said Swafford, who began beekeeping while in high school in his hometown of Pikeville, Tennessee. During this time, he became passionate about the importance of honeybees.

Digital Publication Abled Magazine and co-founders Lindsey and Will NeSmith were named in the initial round among the competition's top 64 companies.

Lindsey NeSmith, a recent graduate from the College of Communication and Information, and her brother Will NeSmith, a sophomore accounting major, created Abled Magazine. The digital magazine celebrates and supports people with disabilities.

When Will became disabled at age 12, we got a close-up view at how little nonmedical information exists about disabilities, and how many false perceptions exist about what people with disabilities are able to do,” said Lindsey NeSmith. “When finding some great information changed Will’s life, we both became passionate about using our resources to advocate for people with disabilities and put positive information out there.”

Andy's Beekeeping is a past winner of the Vol Court Speaker Series and Pitch Competition. Abled Magazine is a recent winner of the Graves Competition.

The student entrepreneurs received funding and feedback through the competitions to help grow their startups, in addition to mentorship and support through the Anderson Center.

