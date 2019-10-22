UT students petition to save well-known campus hot dog cart

Students at the University of Tennessee have come together to try and save a campus favorite.

Campfire Grill has been serving UT students on Pedestrian Walkway for years. The owner sets up his cart every weekday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hotdog cart is at risk of being banned from campus at the end of the fall semester.

A letter titled 'Keep Bill & Save Campfire Grill' was posted on the cart to tell students about a petition to show support for Campfire grill and the owner Bill.

"The goal and hope of the petition is not only to keep a well-loved member of our campus community from being shut out but to preserve and protect a small business owner from the special interests of Aramark," the letter read.

The petition is posted for students to sign at the hotdog cart on Ped Walkway near the Haslam Music Building parking lot. Students can also follow along on Facebook.

