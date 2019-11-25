UT students claim prestigious Rhodes, Mitchell scholarships

Over the weekend current and former University of Tennessee students claimed two highly prestigious national scholarships within hours of each other.

UT graduate Hera Jay Brown was named a 2020 Rhodes Scholar. Brown is the ninth current or former UT student to earn the prestigious honor.

As a Rhodes Scholar, Brown will begin all-expense-paid studies at the University of Oxford in England next fall. Brown plans to pursue both a master's degree and a doctorate in migration studies.

Natalie Campbell, a junior at UT, was the first UT student to be named a Mitchell Scholar. Campbell serves as UT student body president and has earned awards for her work advocating alongside people with disabilities.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award. It will be my pleasure to represent UT and Tennessee to the Mitchell Scholarship Program and to Northern Ireland,” Campbell said.

At UT, Campbell worked with UT's FUTURE postsecondary education program that helps young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities make a successful transition from high school to adult life.

Campbell was the first UT student to be awarded a spot in the Fulbright UK Summer Institute at Queen's University Belfast.

"Having a Rhodes Scholar for a second consecutive year and having our first Mitchell Scholar are tremendous honors that underscore our university's commitment to excellence in undergraduate scholarship, research, and engagement," Chancellor Donde Plowman said. "Hera Jay has spent her academic and professional career researching important, and sometimes difficult topics, and she wants t make a difference in the world by informing international policy and decision making. Natalie is a proven leader on campus and in the greater community and is committed to helping those around her."

