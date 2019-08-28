UT students concerned with dorm conditions

Students at the University of Tennessee said they're starting off the school year with sickness--claiming mold and cockroaches can be found in their rooms. The university said they've tested the problem areas, but have not found any issues.

"I'm absolutely concerned," UT Freshman Piper Johnston said.

Piper lives at Reese Hall on UT's campus.

"I've heard tons of rumors that mold has been coming through the vent," she explained.

She even taped off her air vent, "because a lot of my friends and I have been getting sick," she explained, "But I woke up yesterday morning with a really sore throat and so I really don't think that that's a coincidence."

But a University spokesperson told me there has only been one formal inspection of mold, and it came back as no evidence found. Mold isn't the only issue students said the dorms have. Cockroaches are in the dorms, too, students claimed.

"I've had exterminators come to my room probably three times now," Johnston said.

"We've had probably like six of them that we've seen in the last week."

The university said nine rooms have submitted work orders for roaches. And all nine have treated or are being treated in Reese Hall where more than 500 students live.

Piper just wants her new home to feel like home.

"It needs to be fixed. Because we all love the University of Tennessee. We all want to be here, but it's just hard to live in these conditions," said Johnston.

The University said they're unaware of any other issues students are dealing with at Reese Hall. A spokesperson said this link can be used for students to read about healthy living environment tips.

