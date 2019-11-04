UT students helping Second Harvest Food Bank

Thousands of kids in East Tennessee don't always get a meal over the weekend. A group of University of Tennessee students are making a difference a dollar at a time.

According to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Alcoa, one in five kids here in Tennessee is at risk for hunger.

It was learning that statistic that got this group of students thinking.

"It's just sad that there are kids that go home and they don't know where their next meal is going to be," said UT Sophomore, Myles Rasnick.

UT students have been charged by their public writing professor to create a crowdfunding page to raise money for a cause.

"We're always so excited when members of our community want to reach out to us to help us in our mission because we definitely cannot do it alone," said event coordinator for the Second Harvest Food Bank, Madison Harmon.

It's a passion Myles Rasnick has had since a young age.

"Throughout middle school and high school we did canned drives for our football games," said Rasnick.

"Our Food for Kids program sends kids home on the weekends with a bag full of food because a lot of them don't see a real meal until they get back to school on Monday," explained Harmon.

"It makes me feel like I'm more a part of the community. Cause I'm helping out the less fortunate kids in our society that...don't have guaranteed meals every day," said Rasnick.

The program serves about 12,600 students across 18 counties in East Tennessee. It's the most expensive program to run because the organization wants to make sure it has the most nutritious food for the kids.

"We are able to take one dollar and turn that into three meals," said Harmon.

And the group's goal: "To get at least 1,200 dollars," said Rasnick, "I grew up in the community so I want to help out my community as much as I can. And especially since it's such an important thing: kids, nutrition, when they're growing up."

They are collecting donations until December 3rd.

