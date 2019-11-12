UT students hop on cool way to enjoy the snow

Class was still in session for the day at UT, but there was still plenty of snow to see around campus. The university's Twitter feed showed how the flurries put the white in orange and white.

The snow also brought out the kid in some students. Several took a quick time-out on The Hill.

While some students didn't embrace the chilling weather, Aidan Baird was all on board.

"It's so fun, I was excited when I woke up this morning," Baird said.

"My class was cancelled and I made a joke with my friends that I would make some tracks on The Hill, and here I am."

After a few scoots here and there he got an audience. It also made for a nice photo op, too.

It was just a nippy way to enjoy the day after a long and hot summer, students said.

Some students wanted the day off, but according to its policy, UT officials will only cancel class for extreme weather conditions

