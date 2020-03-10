UT students petition to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Students at the University of Tennessee created a petition to cancel classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed seven coronavirus cases in Tennessee as of March 10.

UTK students created the petition on Change.org. The petition currently has more than 4,700 signatures.

"As UTK students in the state's 3rd most populous city, it is time to act to ensure the safety and well being of our community's most vulnerable," the petition said. "While not particularly fatal to young adults, COVID-19 has been proven to be particularly dangerous in patients who have compromised immune systems."

The petition said UT's campus is vulnerable to rapid disease spread with thousands of students using common areas like Ped Walkway, Humanities Social Sciences, Hodges Library and Student Union each day.

Students expressed concern that the university will be unlikely to properly disinfect high traffic surface areas while classes are in session.

The petition called on Chancellor Donde Plowman and the UT administration to cancel classes until the university can demonstrate that the campus is safe from the coronavirus.

The university released a statement and said they are taking a number of steps to make sure they are prepared for an outbreak.

Chancellor Plowman said, effective immediately, UT is suspending nonessential international and domestic travel outside the state of Tennessee.

All faculty and graduate teaching assistants are asked to prepare to move classes online in case on-campus teaching is suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a UT press release, the school has increased cleaning across campus and will use spring break to continue deep cleaning practices.

