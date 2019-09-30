UT surprises three Austin East students with scholarships

Three students at Austin East got a welcome surprise on Monday, September 30, from the University of Tennessee.

Officials with the university surprised Aaliyah Riddle and Eliza Crooms with scholarships. The third student was not at school on Monday. All three students have been accepted to UT on a four-year Flagship Scholarship, meaning they will attend the school for free.

Riddle is a cheerleader, and Crooms is on the dance team.

