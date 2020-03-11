UT suspending all in-person classes amid coronavirus outbreak

The University of Tennessee has announced it is suspending all in-person classes beginning March 23.

Classes will be suspended at UT Chattanooga through March 30, while classes at UT Knoxville and UT Martin will be suspended until April 3.

UT Health Science Center will assess its online options within the next 10 days and communicate directly with its campus community. Clinical rotations in hospitals will continue as usual.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our students,” Randy Boyd said. “We are taking this preventative measure with all of our campuses that provide face-to-face instruction out of an abundance of caution.”

The university said that students who are international, who do not have access to online classes or cannot live away from campus after spring break should use the University Housing Portal to request an exemption.

UT announced on Twitter that, beginning Monday through April 5, all non-athletic university events with 50 or more attendees.

Tennessee has nine cases of coronavirus as of March 11.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

