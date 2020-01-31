UT suspends study abroad program in China

The University of Tennessee announced all study abroad programs to China this semester are suspended due to the threat of Coronavirus.

School officials said no students have been infected, but the decision was made as a precaution.

There were 21 UT students who planned to study in China this semester. According to UT, one student was already in China. The student was not near Wuhan, where the outbreak began. School officials said the student will return to the U.S.

The impacted students are being worked with to make arrangements to complete their academic work.

The U.S. advised against all travel to China as the number of people infected with the Coronavirus spiked to nearly 10,000.

