UT takes on Wisconsin in first game without Turner

The holiday break is over, and the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is back on the court at Thompson-Boling Arena to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. on WVLT, with Carter Blackburn and Clark Kellogg calling the game.

Saturday’s game will be the first since senior Lamonte Turner decided to step away from the team for medical reasons. While not playing in today’s game, WVLT Sports saw Turner on the sideline during this past week’s practice.

Head Coach Rick Barnes said Turner’s decision after the victory against Jacksonville State came as a surprise, but he and the rest of the team support Turner’s decision.

“We didn’t know he was going to do what he did,” Barnes said, “but he did what he felt at that point and time he needed to do, so with that, we’re going to support him with whatever he has to do going forward.”

Chris Low, an ESPN writer and WVLT Sports contributor, said Turner’s shoulder has been bothering him for a while.

“Lamonte has battled that shoulder now for a year and a half,” Low said. “The last few games, it was almost painful to watch him play. You could tell how much he was hurting. His shot didn’t look right. Just really struggling through that. It’s a tough position for this Tennessee basketball team because he’s not only your point guard, but he’s also your leader. His toughness permeated this basketball team and now you’re without him for the rest of the season.”

Saturday is also the last Tennessee basketball game of the decade. In the 2010s, Tennessee is 212-132.

Saturday’s meeting with the Badgers is the fifth all-time, with Tennessee and Wisconsin splitting the previous four match-ups at two apiece.

