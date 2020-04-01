UT to continue online classes through summer semester

The University of Tennessee announced it plans to continue classes online through the summer 2020 semester.

“Our faculty and staff have done an incredible job of moving to an entirely digital platform for the spring semester,” Boyd said. “I am confident they will continue to provide an inspired learning experience for our students who are enrolled in summer classes.”

Since moving to an online platform, UT campuses have provided an estimated 9,300 classes online.

Each campus will send specific details to students and faculty about their plan to continue classes online though the COVID-19 pandemic.

