UT volleyball player earns all-conference honors for 2nd straight year

Tennessee volleyball senior outside hitter Tessa Grubbs earned All-SEC honors, as announced by the league office on Sunday afternoon.

This marks the first time since 2012 that a Lady Vol has earned all-conference honors in back-to-back season. She is the 19th player in program history to make the team in multiple seasons. Since 1979, Tennessee has had 46 separate honorees total 71 first or second team accolades.

Grubbs finishes her Lady Vol career eighth in program history with 1,413 kills while ranking third with 3.75 kills per set. Her team-best 4.06 kills per set this season ranks fifth among all SEC players and her 438 total kills rank fourth. Grubbs kill total this season ranks fifth in program history during the 25-point rally-scoring era and her kills per set ranks fourth.

Her 1,413 career kills is 28th on the active career leaders list in all of Division I and her 3.75 kills per set is inside of the top 30 in the country. She was just the third Lady Vol to have back-to-back seasons with 4.00 kills per set or better in the rally-scoring era.

Her career-high 29-kill performance against Illinois in the season opener were the fourth most by any SEC player this season. Her 25-kill performance in against Georgia (Nov. 4) were the most by any conference player in a four-set match this season.

The Tega Cay, S.C. native had double-digit kills in 45 of her last 48 matches including 26 of 28 matches this season. Grubbs set a new career-high with a .600 hitting percentage in a sweep over North Dakota State (Sept. 21), helping the Lady Vols to their 11th highest hitting percentage in the rally-scoring era (.427 percent).

She also set a new career-best when she tallied 11 kills in the opening set of the SEC season against Ole Miss (Sept. 27). Grubbs went on to lead the team with 19 kills in the match. The Lady Vols tallied 78 kills as a team, the most in the 25-point rally-scoring era and the sixth most in the rally-scoring era.